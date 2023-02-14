Farm Online
Gleneagles a versatile, large scale breeding and backgrounding operation

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated February 14 2023 - 11:44am, first published 11:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate

NORTHERN Tablelands property Gleneagles is described as a versatile large scale breeding and backgrounding operation with an estimated carrying capacity of 15,000 dry sheep equivalents or the cattle equivalent.

