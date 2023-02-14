The current pattern dominated by thunderstorms rather than occasional widespread rain events appears to be hanging on longer than expected.
Consequently, rainfalls continue to show a high level of variability, which makes general forecasting more challenging.
Storms in the past week or so have resulted in rainfalls locally in excess of 130mm, including an incredible 120mm in an hour) while 5 to 10km away there has been less than 10mm. (This example was from a storm in the Dubbo, NSW, region on February 9).
Despite this, the majority of the large climate indicators have shown minimal change in the past few weeks. The La Nina continues in the tropical Pacific, with the ocean indicators approaching neutrality but the atmosphere has yet to respond and remains La Nina-like. For example, the Southern Oscillation Index (SOI) still has a 30-day running mean of +11, well within the La Nina range. The accuracy of what is going to happen with such events is at its lowest at this time of year in any case, but all models indicate a return to neutral patterns across the Pacific is imminent. The longer the La Nina persists in any form, the longer the chance of above average rainfall persists.
Linked to this at the moment, the Southern Annular Mode (SAM) is still strongly positive but is anticipated it will ease to neutral before the end of the month. During summer, positive SAM is typically associated with an increased chance of above average rainfall for eastern NSW and eastern Victoria but not on all occasions and the current synoptic patterns are not favouring wet weather.
To the north, the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) is currently moderate to strong in the Australian region, and it is expected to move into the western Pacific soon with a possible decline in strength. While in the area to the north of Australia the MJO increases the chance of an active monsoon period in northern Australia as well as increasing the chance of cyclone development to the NE and NW of the country.
As noted previously the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) has little bearing on our rainfall patterns before April but early indications are that the IOD could be negative in April, which reduces rainfall potential in the SE states.
It is also worth noting that sea surface temperatures are warmer than average to the south of Australia and in large areas of the Tasman Sea as well as across the north of the continent. Warmer ocean temperatures can result in greater evaporation and therefore an increase in rainfall potential over adjacent coastal areas.
