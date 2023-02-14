Despite this, the majority of the large climate indicators have shown minimal change in the past few weeks. The La Nina continues in the tropical Pacific, with the ocean indicators approaching neutrality but the atmosphere has yet to respond and remains La Nina-like. For example, the Southern Oscillation Index (SOI) still has a 30-day running mean of +11, well within the La Nina range. The accuracy of what is going to happen with such events is at its lowest at this time of year in any case, but all models indicate a return to neutral patterns across the Pacific is imminent. The longer the La Nina persists in any form, the longer the chance of above average rainfall persists.