United Malt buys drought insurance plan after Canadian crop pain

By Andrew Marshall
Updated February 13 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 3:30pm
United Malt managing director, Mark Palmquist. Photo: Andrew Marshall

After its profits were scorched by the North American drought last year, United Malt Group has stitched up a crop insurance contract which will see it compensated if another heatwave leaves the big maltster scrambling for barley in Canada.

