Cyclone developing but heatwaves, dry conditions set to continue

Updated February 13 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 4:30pm
A CYCLONE is expected to develop in the Gulf of Carpentaria, but heatwave conditions are set to continue across south east Queensland and north east NSW.

