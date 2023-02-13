Cyclone developing but heatwaves, dry conditions set to continue

A CYCLONE is expected to develop in the Gulf of Carpentaria, but heatwave conditions are set to continue across south east Queensland and north east NSW.
The Bureau of Meteorology says the 5 to 10 degree Celcius above average heatwave conditions are forecast to ease on Tuesday with cooler temperatures, and possible severe thunderstorms with large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall expected.
Low to severe intensity heatwave conditions also continue to build over Western Australia with temperatures up to 10 deg C above average.
A heatwave warning and a fire weather warning for extreme fire danger are both current for parts of inland Western Australia and will continue through the week.
According to the official forecaster, heat across Western Australia will start to shift east in coming days, peaking across southern and south eastern Australia late this week and into the weekend with maximum temperatures 6 to 12 deg C above average.
Worryingly, there are numerous fires are burning across Australia, particularly in Queensland, as shown on mapping provided by myfirewatch.landgate.wa.gov.au
A 'watch and act' fire alert has been issued for Tara and Miles in south east Queensland.
BoM says a hazardous surf warning is current for south east Queensland and north east NSW as easterly swells from ex-Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle, which has moved into New Zealand territory.
Meanwhile, BoM has issued a cyclone watch following the development of a tropical low near Groote Eylandt in the Gulf of Carpentaria.
"Depending on how long the system is over the Gulf of Carpentaria waters, it may develop into a tropical cyclone as early as Tuesday morning," BoM says.
"Impacts from the system are likely to be rain and thunderstorms and strong and gusty winds possibly damaging at times."
The tropical low and a developing monsoon trough over the Top End and far north Queensland is expected to bring widespread showers, thunderstorms, and rain to much of the tropical north and will continue for much of the week.
