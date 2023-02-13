Farm Online
Farmers, truckies, councils want $5.5 billion rural road fix

By Stephanie Gardiner
February 13 2023 - 7:00pm
Floods have damaged 82,000km of rural roads across several states in the past two months (Murray McCloskey/AAP PHOTOS)

Farmers, truck drivers and local councils are calling on the federal government to spend $5.5 billion fixing the nation's disaster-ravaged roads, saying rural communities are struggling to recover after floods and cyclones.

