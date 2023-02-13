World's largest macadamia company names new CEO

THE world's largest grower, processor and marketer of macadamias, The Marquis Group, has named its new chief executive officer of Marquis Macadamias Australia.
The announcement follows the retirement of long serving CEO Larry McHugh.
Ben Adams brings more than 20 years of senior management experience in agriculture to the role. Prior to joining Marquis, he was the general manager of Suncoast Gold Macadamias and a director of its associated marketing organisation.
Mr Adams has also worked in key management roles both domestically and internationally, including heading up a hybrid seed business operating in the US and Mexico.
Mr Adams has started meeting with Marquis staff at both Lismore and Bundaberg and said he would soon be speaking with suppliers.
"I am keen to meet with shareholders and suppliers to ensure we are listening to their concerns and supporting them through these challenging times," Mr Adams said.
"The Marquis Macadamia group is working to develop new strategies, markets, and end uses for macadamia products.
"As a result, we have absolute confidence in our full range of expanding products, and I look forward to creating the maximum value for our shareholders and suppliers."
It is a challenging time for the macadamia industry. Nut-in-shell prices for the 2022 season stand at about $2.90/kg. That compares to $5.10 in 2021, $6.20/kg in 2020, and $5.80/kg in 2019.
Marquis Macadamias Australia chairman Clayton Mattiazzi said Mr Adams would drive the long-term development strategy of the company to create the most efficient processing operation to maximise the benefits to growers, shareholders, partners, and staff.
"Based on the strong foundations established over many years by former CEO Larry McHugh, Ben will look to drive productivity and innovation in these challenging times for the macadamia industry," Mr Mattiazzi said.
"Our focus is on providing the greatest returns possible to our grower and shareholders both year on year and economically and sustainably for many seasons to come."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.