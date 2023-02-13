Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

World's largest macadamia company names new CEO

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated February 13 2023 - 10:04pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The world's largest grower, processor and marketer of macadamias has named its new chief executive officer. Picture - supplied

THE world's largest grower, processor and marketer of macadamias, The Marquis Group, has named its new chief executive officer of Marquis Macadamias Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.