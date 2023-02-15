Australia's best known equestrian park is for sale.
Boneo Park on Victoria's Mornington Peninsula has been listed for "is expected to attract interest above $30 million".
With 318 hectares (789 acres) Boneo Park was famously developed by Rob McNaught, founder of trekking company Peregrine Adventures, and is still owned by the McNaught family.
Just last year, Boneo Park hosted some of the nation's most significant equestrian events, including the Australian Jumping Championships, the Australian Dressage Championships and the Australian Young Rider Dressage Championships.
It is also the home of the well known restaurant Arilla.
Selling agents from Colliers say the property's infrastructure provides opportunities for future development, including expanding hospitality, health and wellbeing, potential accommodation and ecotourism activities.
Colliers national director Duncan McCulloch said the rare offering provided multiple business opportunities.
Boneo Park comes with more than 200ha of natural landscape.
The landholding is across 12 titles, complete with a recently constructed restaurant, café and function centre, with the ability to cater to both equestrian and non-equestrian events, ideally positioned to offer picturesque views.
It comes with a modern four-bedroom residence, an administration and office building, full-service equestrian and agistment facilities, an extensive powered campground, including amenities block and retreat, as well as several other supporting structures onsite.
"Opportunities like these are rare to come by, and given Boneo Park's prime location and its world-renowned reputation, there is a multitude of future development opportunities that an astute purchaser could take advantage of," Colliers national director Peter Evans said.
The property is located an hour from Melbourne on the popular Mornington Peninsula.
Boneo Park is for sale by expressions of interest closing March 30.
For more information contact Colliers national director (transaction services) Duncan McCulloch on 0416 047484.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
