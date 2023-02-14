Pressure is mounting on farmers around the world to prioritise sustainability and the environment over production but the move will have an impact on global food security.
That's the message veteran SA grains researcher and farmer Professor Andy Barr delivered to the Grains Research and Development Corporation update in Adelaide last week, telling delegates that farmers could no longer expect to control agricultural policy.
"The message is clear - agricultural policy is now not just in the hands of farmers and ag scientists but into the mainstream," he said.
"We as an industry need to get involved in the conversation to ensure good decisions are made that help to feed the world and also allow agriculture to remain sustainable."
Prof Barr said decision makers in several jurisdictions were now prioritising sustainability and environment over production.
"In Europe in particular a number of the rule changes regarding the use of pesticides and fertilisers have curbed production and we can expect these EU decisions to influence agricultural policy in other regions," he said.
He pointed to the EU's ambitious 2020 Farm to Fork policy as an example of the possible future direction for agriculture.
The Farm to Fork guidelines include changes such as a 50 per cent drop in the use of pesticides from 2020 levels, a 20pc drop in the use of fertiliser, a requirement of 25pc of land to be farmed organically and despite these measures, likely to be lead to a decrease in production, a 10pc drop in cropped area.
"Europe, as a wealthy continent will be able to absorb the extra costs and make up that production shortfall but it will have repercussions around the world in terms of food security," he said.
Prof Barr said it was not a matter of one single farming system providing a silver bullet to the opposing pressures of feeding the world and improving sustainability outcomes.
"Organic systems have been promoted in the past but the Farm to Fork policy is one of the first times governments have officially been pushing for more organic production," he said.
"The thought process is that it is safer for humans and better for the environment with less pesticide use.
"However, there has been research that has found greenhouse gas emissions would increase with more widespread adoption of organic farming due to the lower yields and the need for more land."
Prof Barr said regenerative agriculture was another system to attract significant interest in recent years.
He said while some of the principles of regen ag would fit in well with traditional farming values like leaving the land in a better condition for the next generation, the term was now being used by farmers advocating systems similar to organic farming.
While Prof Barr said there were some sound scientific principles within the regen ag movement, he said there needed to be more work done to assess its true benefits.
"At present there are a lot of holes, there is no accounting for nutrient export, there is no universally accepted measure for soil health."
Practically speaking, Prof Barr said most Australian farmers' major exposure to increasing sustainability requirements would be via schemes such as the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) program, which Aussie farmers are required to sign up to in order to sell canola to the EU.
Initially he said the conditions had been relatively easy to meet but in recent years it has become increasingly onerous.
"Standards were raised again in September and now include no burn and a 5pc 'set aside' measures, along with various self-assessment measures relating to grain sales, production summaries and chemical records," Prof Barr said.
He showed a hypothetical case study where compliance costs required to adhere to the ISCC standards would cost an individual grower $47,100 a year.
"Farmers are questioning whether the premiums received are worth the additional level of compliance needed."
Prof Barr said the Australian industry was investigating the pros and cons of continuing with the European-sourced ISCC product or whether moving towards an Australian-developed whole of industry approach would be better.
"It is something that is not going away and we need to discuss our options for the future."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
