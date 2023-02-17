STRATHALPINE comprises of 444 hectares (1098 acres) of top quality cattle country with impressive views of the Northern Tablelands.
Located on Snake Creek Road 22km east of Tenterfield, NSW, the property is well watered with creeks, natural springs, and numerous dams with an additional reticulated water system.
Strathalpine is fenced into 11 paddocks and serviced by two sets of steel cattle yards.
Marketing agent Ben Sharpe, Ray White Rural, said the elevated property offered expansive views of the surrounding district and had numerous commanding building sites.
"Strathalpine offers potential for either expansion of existing cattle operations or a blank canvas to build your new beginning," Mr Sharpe said.
"The property is unique in its size and location with properties in excess of 1000 acres rarely offered in this tightly held area."
Strathpine will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Tenterfield on March 24.
Contact Ben Sharpe, 0428 364 487, Ray White Rural, Tenterfield.
