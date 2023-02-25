Ellerslie Park's productive basalt and granite soils

RELIABLE 320 hectare (792 acre) New England property Ellerslie Park is located 18km from Guyra and 48km from Armidale.
To be auctioned by Ray White Rural on March 23, the very well developed property has a good mix of productive basalt and granite soils backed by a strong fertiliser history and established perennial pastures.
The property has undergone significant capital improvement including the renewal of the majority of the fences in recent years and a gravel road to ensure reliable access for trucks.
Livestock handling facilities include a two stand shearing shed and steel sheep yards equipped with an undercover race and adjustable V-draft.
The steel panel design cattle yards are equipped with an undercover heavy duty crush with off-scales drafting options.
Water security is a feature. There is a reticulated network of concrete troughs sitting on concrete pads serviced by a storage dam with a new solar pump fitted.
There are also numerous dams with good catchments and substantial waterholes in the reliable Laura Creek.
Ellerslie Park has a comfortable north facing three bedroom brick home with an open plan, sunlit kitchen, a large outdoor entertaining area, verandahs and a carport. The air-conditioned home also has about 100,000 litres of water storage.
Other structural improvements include a 18x12m concreted steel machinery shed with a workshop and a 50 tonne silo.
Marketing agent Andrew Starr, Ray White Rural, said Ellerslie Park was renowned for its production of heavy vealers and prime lambs.
"The reliable and proven performance of this farm make it a genuine turn key opportunity for the astute buyer," Mr Starr said.
Contact Andrew Starr, 0428 792 466, or Bruce Birch, 0428 363 063, Ray White Rural NSW.
