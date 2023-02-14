Farm Online
'World's biggest' prawn and solar projects in the Northern Territory are in financial strife

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
February 15 2023 - 8:00am
Two of the NT's grandest projects - the world's biggest prawn farm, and the world's biggest solar farm, have both struck financial trouble.

Plans to build the world's biggest prawn farm in northern Australia are high and dry.

