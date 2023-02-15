The Murray River is back at full operational level at Mildura.
The city's winchable weir will celebrate its 100th birthday in August when construction work first began on the imposing structure.
The weir was removed back in September to prepare for the flood peaks which travelled the length of the river and has now reached the river's mouth in South Australia.
Most of the big structures along the river downstream of the big dams were removed to prevent damage from flood peaks.
It was the first time the Mildura weir had been winched out since 2016 to allow the flood to pass.
Flooding also forced the historic lifting of the barrages near the Murray's mouth in South Australia for the first time since the 1970s.
WaterNSW has also been reinstating the weir at Wentworth.
The Mildura weir comprises 24 steel trestles, each weighing approximately 11 tonnes.
Together they form a 175-metre barrier across the river to help support residential water supplies and this rich Sunraysia irrigation district.
Construction of the Mildura Weir, and its adjacent, Lock 11, began in August 1923 and was completed four years later in 1927.
The Murray-Darling Basin Authority this week said the weir had been fully reinstated and the weir pool is back up to full supply level.
Lock 11, which allows for the safe passage of river traffic, is still closed.
The Mildura Weir and Lock 11 are unique on the river.
They are the last Dethridge weir type and the only structures separated by an island.
Water authorities have been accused of waiting too long to reinstate river flows after the flooding emergency had passed.
Wentworth Shire Council was forced to impose water restrictions, which have been mostly lifted, because of low river water levels.
Goulburn-Murray Water has also started inspections and assessments to restore Lock 11 and anticipate that the lock will be open later in the month.
No river users are allowed to pass through this section of the river until works are complete.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
