Farm Online

Regional Australia Institute figures reveal regional labour markets hits record growth - but still can't meet job demand

February 15 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth, pictured, and North West NSW was one of five regions with the largest annual jumps in job vacancies for December 2022 - up by 25.3 per cent. Picture by Peter Hardin

Growth in the regional labour force surpassed the previous record levels of the mining construction boom a decade ago to hit 3.3 per cent in the December 2022 quarter, according to the latest figures released by the Regional Australia Institute.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.