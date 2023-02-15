Growth in the regional labour force surpassed the previous record levels of the mining construction boom a decade ago to hit 3.3 per cent in the December 2022 quarter, according to the latest figures released by the Regional Australia Institute.
However, labour market conditions in regional Australia remain tight, with the participation rate at its highest in more than 30 years, at 71.4pc in December.
"Overall, regional economies and labour markets continue to outperform metropolitan markets under these much tighter conditions. In fact, we continue to see historically significant milestones reached that have set regions apart," Regional Australia Institute CEO Liz Ritchie said.
"Despite the fact that regional people are keen and engaged to work, and population continues to grow, ultimately, we still need more people to meet this historic demand on the labour market.
"The number of jobs advertised in regional Australia in October 2022 was a record peak of 94,100 roles. While vacancies pulled back down to a little under 81,000 in December, this is still nearly a 100pc increase on pre-pandemic levels.
"The figures for our metropolitan cities tell a different story, where job vacancy growth halted abruptly in February 2022 and recorded only one third of the growth rate experienced in regional Australia.
"Regional unemployment has been tracking lower than metropolitan unemployment over the last two years, hitting a new historic low of 2.8pc in November and averaging 3.0pc to round out the final quarter of 2022. Historically, the reverse has been true."
In the month of December, demand for labour was highest in regional Queensland with more than 23,800 positions advertised. This is up 17.5pc on the year earlier.
NSW was only slightly lower with 23,200 roles. Meanwhile, regional South Australia saw a 15.3pc increase in annual job in vacancies. Regional Victoria recorded a 9.8pc annual increase, with Western Australia just 2pc - slightly lower than the 3pc increase for mainland capital cities.
The five regions with the largest annual jumps in job vacancies for December 2022 were:
Yorke Peninsula and Clare Valley, SA - Up by 33pc
Central Queensland - up by 28.8pc
Outback Queensland - up by 25.4pc
Tamworth and North West NSW - up by 25.3pc
Blue Mountains, Bathurst and Central West NSW - up by 20.1pc
