Gardiner Foundation awards Tertiary Scholarships to seven young Victorians

February 19 2023 - 11:00am
Scholars Tess Doyle, Hamish Wortley, Will Coleman, Hamish McLeod, Hamish Smith, Sarah Matthews with the legends the awards are named after, Bill Pyle, Rosita Weir, Shirley Harlock and Jakob Malmo. Picture supplied.

Seven young Victorians living in dairy communities have each been awarded scholarships worth $30,000 from the Gardiner Foundation to assist with their tertiary studies.

