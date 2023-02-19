Seven young Victorians living in dairy communities have each been awarded scholarships worth $30,000 from the Gardiner Foundation to assist with their tertiary studies.
The Gardiner Tertiary Scholarships are awarded to students who plan to pursue a career that will either directly benefit the dairy industry and/or benefit dairy communities.
This year's recipients hail from East Gippsland, Macarthur, Cohuna, Saint Germains and Glen Alvie.
Each scholarship is worth $10,000 per year and provides financial support for accommodation, travel, as well as essential study materials.
Scholarships are available for the first three years of a scholar's University or TAFE course.
Gardiner Foundation CEO Allan Cameron said the foundation believes the next generation of dairy farmers, service providers, professionals, business owners and community volunteers are the future of the dairy industry and its communities.
Therefore, it invests in emerging leaders and practices to help develop a long-term future for the dairy industry, including supporting rural people beginning tertiary study through the Gardiner Foundation tertiary scholarship program.
The tertiary scholarships aim to strengthen dairy communities by lowering some of the barriers for regional people to access tertiary education.
"We are confident that by selecting people who are capable and demonstrate a passion for regional Victoria, they will one day return to dairy communities with the skills they've developed while studying, thereby strengthening those dairy communities," Mr Cameron said.
Each of the scholarships is named in honour of individuals who have made a significant contribution to the dairy industry and its communities in Victoria.
Scholarships honour Shirley Harlock, Jakob Malmo, Bill Pyle, Doug Weir, and Niel Black.
Gardiner has been providing these scholarships since 2008 and awarded 75 scholarships with a total value of over $1.7 million.
Mr Cameron said a review revealed more than over 70 percent of past scholars have gone on to live in and contribute to the dairy industry and dairy communities since completing their tertiary studies.
The 2023 scholars are:
