Dairy giant Norco partners with NFF for National Farmer Wellbeing Study

February 15 2023 - 8:00pm
The study aims to quantify the impact of natural disasters on the nation's farmers. Picture supplied.

Dairy co-operative Norco and the National Farmers' Federation are joining forces for a first-of-its-kind study into Australian farmer mental health and wellbeing.

