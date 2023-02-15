Dairy co-operative Norco and the National Farmers' Federation are joining forces for a first-of-its-kind study into Australian farmer mental health and wellbeing.
Farmers are being urged to complete the five-minute survey via the NFF website by Friday, February 17.
Commissioned by Norco and in partnership with the National Farmers' Federation, the purpose of the research is to better understand some of the key issues facing Australian farmers today, particularly in light of recent natural disasters and fluctuating market conditions.
The National Farmer Wellbeing Report will also compare and contrast perspectives and experiences across farming sectors, regions and demographics, in order to help drive recommendation on how the sector, and Australians in general, can better support the nation's farmers.
Nearly twelve months on from the unprecedented flooding event that devastated Lismore and the co-operative's heartland, Norco Chief Executive Michael Hampson said the study is vital in order to truly quantify the impact of natural disasters on the nation's farmers.
"From droughts, bushfires and the more recent flooding events, our dairy farmers in particular have been doing it tough for many years now, and we know these experiences aren't exclusive to just our sector of farming," he said.
"As a 100 per cent farmer-owned co-operative, and Australia's last operating dairy co-operative, it is a core mission of ours to continuously support and deliver value to our farmers, and to identify ways that we can also help safeguard the future of our industry.
"Partnering with the National Farmers' Federation on this important body of research is just one of the ways we can better understand the issues and challenges our hard-working farmers face, in order to better support them into the future."
National Farmers' Federation Vice President David Jochinke said the NFF was pleased to be able to partner with Norco on the initiative.
"As the peak national body representing farmers and the agricultural sector in Australia, this is an incredibly meaningful piece of work for us to be involved with and help drive," he said.
"We exist to champion the issues affecting farmers and to advance the agricultural sector in general.
"The first-of-its kind data will be incredibly valuable for us to quantify key issues facing our farmers, and its impact on their wellbeing helping us to further advocate for changes or policy outcomes that can better support the industries we represent."
All survey responses are completely anonymous and participants can also opt-in to go in the running to win one of five $200 Visa gift cards.
The inaugural National Farmer Wellbeing Report will be released to industry and the public at the end of March 2023.
