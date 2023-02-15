PAPER manufacturer Opal will close its mill at Maryvale in Gippsland in Victoria, bringing an end to Australia's white paper production.
Opal, which is based in Maryborough, also in Victoria, was the nation's last white paper manufacturer.
It has blamed a lack of access to suitable wood for the closure of the Maryvale facility, north of Morwell in the Latrobe Valley, which reports have suggested will lead to around 200 job losses.
The timber supply issues have been blamed on the suspension of logging in Victoria's state forests.
Victorian government aligned forestry business VicForests was hauled over coals in a Victorian Supreme Court case last November when the court found it had not done enough to protect endangered species such as the greater glider when logging in both Gippsland and also in the Central Highlands.
As part of the finding the court ordered stricter regulations for the timber business, including more rigorous surveying for native species, which has halted the company's operations.
Chief executive of the Australian Forest Products Association Joel Fitzgibbon described the closure of the Maryvale mill as a sad day.
"We will continue to remind decision-makers about the importance and sustainability of Australian native forestry," Mr Fitzgibbon, formerly the federal minister for agriculture, said.
"My thoughts are with the company and its employees today, it's a sad day," he said.
Deb Kerr, chief executive of the Victorian Forest Products Association said the decision would mean Australia would now rely on imports, often from countries with less stringent environmental regulations.
"The reality now is that all our white paper will be imported," Ms Kerr said.
"The risk now is many of the things we use on a daily basis that require native timber or fibre could be produced in countries with less robust environmental standards."
While logging of native forests will continue to be under pressure, with the Victorian government pushing to phase out the practice by 2030, Mr Fitzgibbon said the two groups would continue to lobby in favour of logging.
"AFPA and VFPA will continue to educate political leaders, other decision makers and the broader community about the fact that native forestry is sustainable and necessary to create a multitude of different everyday products including floorboards, furniture, structural timbers for housing and paper," he said.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
