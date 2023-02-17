Farm Online
Cotton pesticide risk cut by 70 per cent, new research confirms

By Sandra Godwin
February 18 2023 - 8:00am
Collecting samples for pesticide monitoring in a cotton field at the Australian Cotton Research Institute, Narrabri.

IT'S common knowledge within the cotton industry that the volume of pesticides used in growing crops has fallen dramatically since the 1990s, thanks to the adoption of genetically-modified varieties and modern management practices.

