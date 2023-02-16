A well known name in harness racing, Ian Douglas, is selling his small holding just out of Wangaratta.
Mr Douglas and his wife have had a long time involvement in harness racing as owners and breeders.
They have enjoyed success with a long involvement in standard bred horses which have competed successfully at Interdominion carnivals in Australia and New Zealand.
They bought and set up this 16 hectare (40 acre) property eight years ago to further their interest in horse breeding.
Elders Real Estate has listed the block for sale for around $1.9 million as the pair further their retirement plans.
While agents say the block is ideally suited to an equine interest it would ideally suit cattle or other livestock.
The Douglas' Springfield, a quality lifestyle and small holding, is backed by the well treed Reedy Creek which forms the east boundary.
The pair have have completed a major development of what they say was a pretty basic small farm holding when they first bought it.
Their first project was to redevelop and enhance the original brick home.
The three-bedroom home now provides comfort with quality internal finishes, services and appliances to present as the optimum in family living.
Upstairs is the master bedroom with a balcony, ensuite and walk in wardrobe.
From its elevation it provides an ideal aspect over the large surrounding lawned garden which includes many specimen trees of size.
There is also a well-established orchard with more than 20 trees of age and unusual varieties.
The home also has an attached one bedroom separate fully serviced apartment and services which would be ideal for an elder or younger family member, or leased as a rental opportunity.
The home also features a 12-panel rooftop solar panel assembly of about 5Kw capacity.
The property also includes a two-car garage, workshop and a four-bay carport which provides the rain catchment area to three galvanised tanks.
There is also a partly in ground concrete water tank which ensures a reliable supply for home, garden and stock watering purposes.
The holding also has an equipped bore with a two megalitre Stock and Domestic entitlement.
The property has been set up to run a select band of brood mares and their offspring which are usually sold at major industry yearling sales.
There are nine well pastured paddocks each with a watering trough and some with paddock shelters with high quality horse safe fencing, much of which is electrified.
The paddocks are reached by a central laneway that runs the length of the holding.
In addition. there is a quality three box horse barn plus a veterinary crush, float garaging and steel holding yards.
Elders Real Estate Wangaratta's selling agent Michael Everard said: "It is the quality of this property and the family home and farm improvements that make a real impression.
"For the purchaser effectively everything has been designed and completed to an outstanding level of quality.
"The location is also important with the frontage to the main bitumen Eldorado Road and adjoining are a number of other quality farm holdings," he said.
"It takes only twelve minutes to complete the eight kilometre journey into central Wangaratta and all its services and facilities.
"At the asking price of $1.9 million everything is in place with no need for the buyer to face any further capital investment."
For more information contact Mr Everard on 0408 653161.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
