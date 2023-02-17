There was a late flurry of bidding for an irrigation block near Rochester on Thursday.
Selling for an impressive $915,000, the 67 hectare (165 acre) Southside block at Nanneella made just over $5545 an acre at the online sale.
Taken to market by F.P. Nevins and Co., bidding began at $825,000 and with a bid of $835,000 it was recorded as being on the market for sale.
A late flurry of offers with $5000 rises secured the block for the successful bidder on AuctionsPlus.
It had been listed with an "indicative selling price" of between $800,000 and $880,000 so the vendor would be pleased with the result.
Nanneella is a prime Goulburn Valley farming area north east of Rochester and south of Echuca.
This block on quality Timmering and Nanneella fine sandy loam soils included four remotely operated irrigation outlets, a water re-use system and 3.15 Goulburn-Murray 1A delivery shares.
Most of the holding has been laser graded to provide optimum gravity irrigation.
Drainage runs through the property and there are lanes throughout.
The block was offered to market by Tony Hooppell for F.P. Nevins.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
