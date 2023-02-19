THE 2496 hectare (6167 acre) freehold Maranoa property Spring Grove is headed to auction with Nurtien Harcourts GDL on March 30.
Located 7km to Surat and 73km from Roma, Qld, the productive property is well positioned to major selling centres, feedlots, grain and fodder outlets.
Originally timbered with bauhinia, belah, brigalow, kurrajong, and wilga, the heavily pastured property in three titles features thick stands of buffel grass.
Spring Grove's productive soil types range from deep loams to chocolate soils in addition to quick responding, deep red loamy country.
About 540ha of previously farmed country has been returned to pasture.
The 14 main paddocks are serviced by a central laneway system and there is 5km exclusion fencing.
The 600 head capacity steel cattle yards have a five way drafting pound and two water troughs.
The property is watered by a flowing bore, which supplies a 275,000 litre Rhino tank that reticulates water across the property through a solar pump.
There is also a dam and a double frontage to Bungil Creek, which has a permanent water hole.
The waters are able to be monitored on a mobile phone and computer using a Farmbot system.
Spring Grove features an air-conditioned highset four bedroom home, large front deck.
Other improvements include a machinery shed, workshop, storage shed and a donga.
The property also has mobile phone coverage.
Spring Grove will be auctioned by Nurtien Harcourts GDL in Roma on March 30.
Contact Andrew McCallum, 0427 581 889, or Geoff Maslen, 0427 697 527, Nurtien Harcourts GDL.
