Farm Online
Home/Newsletter Feed/Beef Newsletter List
Watch

Soutter's renowned grazing property in the High Country up for sale after 120 years

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
February 18 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

A landmark High Country livestock property owned by the Soutter family is on the market for the first time in more than 120 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

More from Beef Newsletter List

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.