Farm Online

Charles Sturt University researchers' bid to save threatened fish

TH
By Ted Howes
February 19 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charles Sturt University researcher Amina Price said a program to save stocky galaxias, a native species found in the Snowy Mountains, was a world first and a "significant step forward in the conservation of this species". Picture by Mark Jesser

A native fish species nearly completely wiped out by the 2019 bushfires and attacks from introduced trout is back from the brink of extinction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.