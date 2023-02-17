Farm Online
Australian cotton's top export markets revealed

By Matthew Bradd
February 17 2023 - 5:00pm
Who is buying Australian cotton?

The year of 2022 delivered one of the largest crops on record and even with the perfect storm of seasonal and logistical issues shippers managed to export 4.8 million bales.

