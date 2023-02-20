THE Pedersen family's prime Arcadia Valley property Wyseby near Rolleston is recognised as outstanding buffel grass and forest country.
Covering 18,500ha (45,713 acres), Wyseby has been extensively developed and features 680ha (1680 acres) of cultivation, ideally suited to oats crops.
The Pedersens are also selling Ranchlands (see below), a 2586ha (6391 acre) property located 15km west of Injune.
Wyseby was originally selected by Gotfred Pedersen in 1933, who developed what was originally ooline, brigalow and bottle tree scrub, combined with alluvial blue gum/box creek flats along three creek systems.
Centrally located on the Carnarvon Highway 62km south of Rolleston, Wyseby has now been in the Pedersen family for five generations.
The average annual rainfall is about 736mm (29 inches), ensuring consistent beef production and oats crops.
Wyseby is well watered with multiple dams and bores, tanks and troughs with 50mm and 63mm poly lines.
The Carnarvon, Charcoal and Bogarella creek systems also include a permanent and semi-permanent holes.
Selling agent Grant Veivers, Resolute Property Group, said Wyseby had been developed and maintained to a very high standard.
"Wyseby is a stand-out buffel asset that would suit any property portfolio," Mr Veivers said.
"Having spent 21 years as a neighbour near the Carnarvons, I can vouch that the seasons have been very reliable in these parts.
"With solid rain again in 2023, there is a very good coverage of buffel throughout the property."
In addition to quality fencing and two sets of cattle yards, there is also an excellent homestead complex that includes three very good quality homes for owners and managers, additional quarters, multiple sheds including a large modern machinery shed and workshop.
The Pedersen family have also bred an exceptional quality herd of Santa Gertrudis cattle, which is also available to purchase.
Ranchlands is located 15km west of Injune. The elevated, mostly frost free 2586ha (6391 acre) property also has developed buffel grass country well suited to backgrounding and fattening.
Estimated to carry about 1000 backgrounders or the equivalent, the well fenced freehold property is divided into 11 paddocks with a laneway system servicing the centrally located set of steel cattle yards.
Water is supplied by 12 dams and a share bore with 50mm poly supplying multiple troughs.
Other improvements include a four bedroom house and sheds.
The properties are being sold separately. Expressions of interest on Wyseby close on March 29. Ranchlands will be auctioned in Roma on March 24.
Contact Grant Veivers, 0429 844 585, or Ben Forrest, 0427 580 000, Resolute Property Group.
