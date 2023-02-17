Farm Online
Home/Beef

Whiskey beef delivers a flavoursome dining experience

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
February 17 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHISKEY-infused dry-aged steaks are delivering a flavoursome dining experience at The Regatta Hotel's popular Boatshed restaurant.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.