Regional summer tourist spend tops pre-pandemic levels

By Adrian Black
February 18 2023 - 6:00am
WA has enjoyed a 20 per cent boost to regional spending during the summer holidays. (Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS)

Regional Australia has enjoyed an estimated $10 billion summer holiday windfall with spending levels eclipsing pre-pandemic levels, according to National Australia Bank data.

