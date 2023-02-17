Australia's finest cheese and dairy products have been awarded with the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW announcing the champions of its 2023 Sydney Royal Cheese and Dairy Produce Show.
The awards followed four days of intense judging, which saw over 500 entries go head-to-head across 95 classes, including categories such as cheese, yoghurt, gelato, and sheep, goat, buffalo or camel milk products.
Eighteen champion products were named.
This year the competition welcomed a range of new exhibitors, with first-time entrants making up 25 per cent of the exhibitor count.
From the new exhibitors, 51 medals were awarded.
Sydney Royal Cheese and Dairy Produce Show Guest International Judge Craig Gile said the range of cheeses available and the quality of judges was phenomenal.
"I have been fortunate enough to be a part of a lot of different contests throughout the world, and this has got to be one of the most interesting and well-organised contests I have been to," he said.
"What's been great is the number of cheeses that you had; it's a high number compared to a lot of contests.
"There were a lot of stunning cheeses, and it's been great to get a little bit of experience on a lot of high-end cheeses that are a little bit different to how some of the U.S. cheeses perform.
"The population out here must love big flavours, which is great. I noticed the cheddars tend to be a little sweeter than in the states, which works out really well with some of these long-aged cheeses that you're doing.
"One of the big standouts, for me, was the high-end ingredients that were added into the cheese, which I don't always see at different contests throughout the world - that was fantastic.
"I've also enjoyed having access to your high-end creams. I think that is one category you do even stronger than the U.S."
RAS 15th Annual President's Medal finalist Robertson's (NSW) Pecora Dairy, reclaimed its 2021 title taking home Champion Cheese of Show for its Yarrawa cheese, while South Gippsland's (VIC) Berrys Creek Gourmet Cheese showed its 2022 Champion Cheese of Show, Oak Blue, is still an award-winner by claiming Champion Specialty Cheese and a spot on the coveted Australian Cheeseboard once again.
For ice cream fans, it was Elizabeth Town's (TAS) Van Diemans Land Creamery that impressed the judges with its Lemon Curd Ice Cream winning Champion Full Cream Ice Cream or Gelato, while Sydney's (NSW) Gelateria Goldola took home Champion Low/Reduced Fat Ice Cream or Gelato with its Frutto Della Passione.
Fonterra Australia - Spreyton claimed Champion Butter for its Duck River Premium Butter made in Smithton (TAS), and Brownes Dairy represented Balcatta (WA), winning Champion White Milk for its Brownes Lactose Free Full Cream Milk.
The competition awarded 71 gold, 127 silver, and 170 bronze medals.
In addition to their award, top medal winners are given the opportunity to promote their product at the Sydney Royal Easter Show and may be chosen to supply their product at one of the many events that take place at Sydney Showground throughout the year.
The 2023 Sydney Royal Cheese & Dairy Produce Show Champions are:
Fonterra Australia - Spreyton for its Duck River Premium Butter 20g
Brownes Dairy for its Brownes Lactose Free Full Cream Milk 1L
Sharma's Kitchen for its Sharma's Kitchen Milk Badam
Bega Cheese for its Bega Vintage 20 kg
Berrys Creek Gourmet Cheese for its Oak Blue
Bega Cheese for its Bega Vintage 20 kg
Pecora Dairy for its Pecora Dairy - Yarrawa
Bega Cheese, Bega Vintage 20 kg
Berrys Creek Gourmet Cheese, Oak Blue
Yarra Valley Dairy, Yarra Valley Dairy Hubert's 180g
Pecora Dairy, Pecora Dairy Yarrawa
Meredith Dairy, Meredith Dairy Fresh Goats Cheese Dusted with Ash
Van Diemens Land Creamery for its Lemon Curd Ice Cream
Gelateria Gondola for its Frutto Della Passione
Sharma's Kitchen for its Sharma's Kitchen Mango Lassi
Pure Gelato for its Strawberry Yogurt Ripple
The Big Little Dairy Company for its Singe Sourced Pure Pouring Cream 2 Litres
Pecora Dairy for its Pecora Dairy Yarrawa
