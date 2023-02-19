Farm Online
Carbon ready or not! An opportunity farmers can't afford to ignore

By By Ross Paterson
February 19 2023 - 5:00pm
Carbon farming: Why it's an opportunity, not an impost for ag

OPINION

Any farmer or agricultural business owner putting their head in the sand about carbon farming will find out the hard way that dealing with this issue is a must, not an option.

