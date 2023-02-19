AUSTRALIAN ag-tech start up Loam is set to launch into the Aussie market after a successful fund raising process.
Loam, which offers a product designed to allow croppers to store more carbon within their soil, raised $105 million in its series B funding round.
The company focuses on using microbial technology, applied as a seed dressing, that helps strengthen crop roots which in turn allows them to stably store more carbon in the soil.
The seed inoculum, called CarbonBuilder, has been demonstrated to build between 3-6 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per hectare in replicated trials and pilots across the country.
Loam co-founder Tegan Nock said she was excited after years of development to put the technology in farmers' hands.
"It's a simple product that farmers can apply in their system enabling them to build more stable proportions of carbon within the soil," she said.
"There's not been a technology like it in the marketplace before, and it presents a unique value proposition for farmers."
Ms Nock said opportunities in carbon farming in agriculture had been well discussed but said building soil carbon can take a lot of practice change and investment by farmers, which has created barriers to participation in carbon projects in the past.
"The CarbonBuilder technology is a simple first step, which enables farmers to begin building carbon into their cropping systems."
She said that while farmers had expressed concern about having to radically change up their existing practices in order to build carbon it was not necessary using CarbonBuilder.
"You don't have to change practices dramatically to start on the carbon farming process and participate in profitable carbon projects."
She said farmers could enter the carbon sector via Loam's Second Crop program.
Fellow co-founder of Loam, Guy Webb, said the idea of the program was to provide farmers an easy way to investigate their options in an often confusing carbon farming market.
"SecondCrop is Loam's carbon farming program which enables more farmer friendly pathways to enter carbon projects with greater support, and more flexibility," he said.
The ability to both enable farmers to remove carbon from the atmosphere and be leaders in climate and critically to link them up with programs enabling them to sequester carbon successfully were key concerns for Loam's investors, who Ms Nock said were putting their money where their mouth is in tackling climate change.
Major investors in the funding round included Lowercarbon Capital and Wollemi Capital with participation from Horizons Ventures, Acre Venture partners, Main Sequence, the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC), Grok Ventures and others - bringing Loam's total funding to date to A$150m, an impressive number within the world of ag-tech start-up businesses within Australia.
Mr Webb was excited about the prospect of carbon farming as an alternative income stream for growers.
"Carbon is the only commodity that you get paid for, that doesn't leave the farm gate."
"The carbon stays in the soil and continues to benefit your farming practices."
Mr Webb said Loam was committed to working with growers on the immensely technical procedures that allowed maximum carbon storage in individual contexts, which varies enormously according to climate, crop, soil type and other factors.
"Understanding how particular soils work and what you've got to do to maintain structure and root biomass and nurse them along to get the carbon to build is where Loam is really focused."
Mr Webb said he saw Loam playing a critical role in helping agriculture play a big role in storing carbon globally while still retaining productive farmland.
"The reality is carbon has been slowly declining in cropping soils globally, to around 60pc of what was there at the start of industrial agriculture."
"Loam now provides a solution to reverse that and it's exciting that agriculture can be part of the solution to a massive global problem."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
