Authorities creating native fish escapes to help boost numbers after widespread flooding

By Michelle Slater
February 20 2023 - 10:00am
The Commonwealth Environmental Water Holder Simon Banks at a senate estimates hearing. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The agency in charge of delivering environmental flows is helping to boost native fish populations by creating refuges from blackwater after last year's riverine floods in inland New South Wales and Victoria.

Michelle Slater

Federal parliament reporter

Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.

