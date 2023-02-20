Farm Online
Barooga Station hits the market with $10 million price tag

By Mark Phelps
February 20 2023 - 4:00pm
THE Jarrett family's historic 495 hectare (1223 acre) NSW Riverina property Barooga Station has hit the market through CBRE with an expected price tag of about $10 million.

