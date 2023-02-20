Farm Online

Scientists dive into the weeds to explore emerging crop

By Liv Casben
February 20 2023 - 12:00pm
Hundreds of seaweed scientists will gather for a major conference in Tasmania. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)

From curing strawberry diseases to removing carbon from the atmosphere, seaweed is much more than a nutritious side dish.

