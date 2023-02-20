Machinery importer PFG Australia has signed a new five-year distribution contract with Canadian manufacturer Buhler Versatile.
The deal includes production volumes and expansion of the current portfolio as well as the option of a five-year extension.
Buhler Versatile manufacture 320 and 400 horsepower front-wheel assist tractors, four-wheel drive models from 425hp to 620hp, including the Scraper Special, and DeltaTrack tractors.
Shipments of all models will recommence later in 2023.
PFG Australia is the largest privately owned and independent agriculture distributor in the southern hemisphere.
The company's ag division general manager Doug Robinson said the contract was a genuine breakthrough.
"Our ties with Versatile go back more than 20 years and we have built long-standing relationships with our customers and dealer network," Mr Robinson said.
"Not only can we satisfy orders, but we also have an extended distribution contract and access to new models."
Read more:
After previously stating it was halting exports beyond North America, Buhler Versatile announced in late December 2022 that supply will continue to Australia and New Zealand and PFG will continue to be the exclusive distributor.
PFG chief executive officer Justin Whitford said this was a terrific outcome.
"We've invested heavily in the Versatile brand, training and servicing and growing the dealer network," Mr Whitford said.
"Versatile tractors are very much in demand here and our priority is to meet that demand.
"With confidence, we can now fulfill existing orders and maintain and grow that supply from this point on."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.