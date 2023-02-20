Farm Online
PFG Australia inks exclusive supply deal with Buhler Versatile

February 20 2023 - 4:00pm
Shipments of Versatile tractors will recommence later in 2023.

Machinery importer PFG Australia has signed a new five-year distribution contract with Canadian manufacturer Buhler Versatile.

