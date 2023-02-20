Farm Online

Australian start-up's bid to replace plastic with seaweed

By Liv Casben
February 20 2023 - 7:00pm
Some 98 per cent of the globe's seaweed is farmed in Asia. (Yonhap/AAP PHOTOS)

When the Black Summer fires tore through the south coast of NSW something sparked in Fionnuala Quin. Three years on and she's founded a start-up called Kelpy, working to replace single-use plastics with bioplastics made from seaweed.

