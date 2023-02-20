Australian tractor sales dipped in January after a frenetic finish in 2022.
Weather events along the east coast, combined with the demands of harvest, led to tractor sales falling 25 per cent on the same month a year prior.
Tractor and Machinery Association of Australia executive director Gary Northover said dealers overwhelmingly reported the market largely took a well-earned holiday in January.
Mr Northover said some customers opted not to take delivery during the month and staff at branches were encouraged to take a Christmas break.
With the exception of the Northern Territory, which finished January 36pc ahead, all states recorded a decline in monthly sales.
In Queensland sales were down 11pc while NSW witnessed a 23pc drop.
Sales in both Victoria and South Australia dropped 34pc.
In Western Australia sales were down 37pc and in Tasmania sales dropped 24pc.
The under 30 kilowatt (40 horsepower) category was down 4pc while sales in the 30 to 75kw (40 to 100hp) range dropped 24pc.
Sales in the 150kw (200hp) plus category experienced the biggest fall, down 55pc, while sales in the 75 to 150kw (100 to 200hp) range were down 36pc.
Mr Northover said harvester sales remained strong in January, supplying the back-end of this year's harvest, with a further 27 units being delivered in the month.
Baler sales increased 10pc compared to the same month a year prior.
Sales of out-front mowers remain on a downward trajectory, dropping 21pc in January.
Despite the slow start to the year the outlook for 2023 remained positive, Mr Northover said, particularly for the first half leading up to the conclusion of the temporary full expensing program in June.
He said the supply of machines showed some signs of improvement and hopefully, a levelling out of prices as most of the supply chain issues are resolved.
"It is worth noting that much of the market for agricultural machinery in Australia is now in the hands of corporate and professional owners, who tend to manage their machinery fleets based on three to five year purchasing cycles," Mr Northover said.
"Given that the current boom conditions began over two years ago, we expect that there will be a steady demand for machinery once this peak has passed.
"In other words, we do anticipate some pullback from the lofty heights of 2021-22 but we are expecting a 'soft landing' for the industry."
