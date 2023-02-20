Farm Online
Australian new tractor sales drop 25 per cent in January on year-ago levels

By Melody Labinsky
February 21 2023 - 8:00am
Tractor and Machinery Association of Australia executive director Gary Northover says despite the slow start to the year, the outlook for 2023 remains positive.

Australian tractor sales dipped in January after a frenetic finish in 2022.

