Quality grazing property sold for $10,047/acre

A HIGHLY productive 342 hectare (846 acre) New England NSW grazing aggregation has sold at auction for $8.5 million.
Located Dangarsleigh Road just 7km south of Armidale, the Sun Valley aggregation comprises of four separate freehold properties covering seven lots, all of which have road frontages.
The sale price is equal to about $24,854/ha ($10,047/acre). There were six registered bidders at the auction.
The gently undulating country is described as being about 90 per cent arable and features predominantly chocolate, red and black basalt with small areas of ironstone. There is the potential to produce high yielding crops and lucerne.
Sun Valley is divided into 37 well fenced paddocks. Improved pastures include phalaris, cocksfoot, ryegrass, sub and white clovers along with some natural grasses.
Water is a feature of the property. A bore supplies header tanks, which gravity feed concrete troughs located in each paddock. There are also dams and the semi-permanent Powers Creek. Armidale's average annual rainfall is 750mm (30 inches).
The exceptional two storey homestead featuring a plane tree lined driveway, a double garage with internal access, irrigated garden with established trees, a vegetable garden and an expansive dog yard.
There is also a steel framed workshop, a storage container, two silos, two fuel tanks, hayshed, and two stables.
The marketing of Sun Valley was handled by Graham Andrews and Cameron McIvor from Schute Bell Badgery Lumby.
