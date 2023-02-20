Rising cost of red meat highlights need for restaurant support

The restaurant sector needs consumer support now more than ever, and by choosing to dine out, Australians can help to secure its future for generations to come. Picture Shutterstock.

This is branded content.

The cost of food, especially animal products such as beef, lamb, and pork, has been on the rise, and this has put a lot of pressure on restaurants. This is compounded by the current state of the Australian economy, which is being affected by rising interest rates resulting in many restaurants struggling to keep their doors open.

With many people opting to eat at home instead of dining out, it's becoming increasingly difficult for restaurants to make ends meet. However, enjoying a steak dinner on Valentine's Day or grabbing some delicious burgers on William Street after a night out with friends is not something consumers should have to give up completely.

By supporting restaurants, diners can help to ensure that they remain open and continue to offer the unique experiences that are so important to local communities. Whether it's through dining out, ordering take-out, or making a reservation, every little bit helps.

The real impact of rising food prices

According to the latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, food prices in Australia are experiencing a rapid increase, with the cost of fruits and vegetables alone rising by 18.6 per cent in August 2022 compared to the previous year.

The data also shows that prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages as a group increased by 9.3 per cent in the last 12 months, with prices rising in most food categories.

The situation in Australia is reflective of the larger challenge faced by many countries around the world, as record-high inflation continues to be a significant concern. In August, annual inflation in Australia rose to 6.8 per cent, a significant increase from the near 2 per cent levels recorded prior to the pandemic. Back then, food inflation was also lower, at approximately 1.3 per cent.

The rising cost of food is a problem that is affecting households all over Australia, hitting low-income families the hardest. The price increase is a result of various factors, including supply chain disruptions, increased demand due to pandemic-induced panic buying, and inflation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In recent months, the average household has been faced with increasing grocery bills, putting a strain on their finances. For those on fixed incomes, it has become increasingly difficult to make ends meet. The elderly and those with disabilities are particularly hard hit, as they often have limited mobility and access to fresh produce.

The rising food prices have also affected small businesses, with independent grocery stores struggling to keep up with the demand for products. The pressure is even greater for restaurants and cafes, who are already grappling with decreased customer numbers and increased operational costs.

Fortunately, there is relief at hand

Red meat prices have seen a substantial increase since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to concern among consumers. However, relief may be on the horizon. The current drought conditions in the United States have caused American cattle farmers to increase their slaughter levels, hitting a decade-high in November and leading to a surge in the global supply of beef.

As a result, global buyers may no longer require as much Australian meat, leading to a prediction of moderation in meat prices. This news will likely bring relief to households and businesses alike, who have struggled with rising food costs in recent months.

Experts predict that the situation is likely to stabilise, with a moderation in red meat prices in 2023. This could bring some much-needed relief to consumers and small businesses who have struggled with the rising cost of food and other consumer goods.

While the long-term effects of the pandemic on the global food market are still unclear, the predictions for red meat prices are a positive sign for the future.

Why restaurants need consumer support

The restaurant sector is a vital part of the Australian economy, employing hundreds of thousands of people and providing a diverse range of food options for consumers.

As of 2023, there are 29,645 restaurant businesses operating in Australia, a growth of 6 per cent from the previous year. Over the past five years, from 2018 to 2023, the restaurant industry in Australia has seen an average yearly increase of 6.0 per cent.

Despite the growth in the number of restaurant businesses in the country, the industry is currently facing significant challenges, particularly in light of the rising cost of living and interest rates, as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the biggest challenges faced by the restaurant sector is the increase in food costs, which has put a strain on their bottom line. With profit margins already thin in the food industry, the rise in food prices has made it even more difficult for restaurants to make ends meet.

Additionally, many restaurants have been forced to adjust their menu offerings or raise prices in order to accommodate these increases, which has in turn led to some consumers choosing to dine out less often.

Despite these challenges, it is important for consumers to continue to support the restaurant sector. Eating out is an essential part of the social fabric of our communities and provides a valuable source of employment and economic stimulation.

By choosing to dine out, even if it is less frequently, consumers can help to ensure the survival of their favourite restaurants and the preservation of the industry as a whole.

Furthermore, restaurants play an important role in promoting cultural diversity by offering a range of cuisine options, from traditional dishes to fusion dishes that reflect the local cultural influences. They also offer a unique dining experience that cannot be replicated at home, including the atmosphere, service and presentation.

In conclusion, while the restaurant sector is facing significant challenges, it is important for consumers to continue to support this vital part of the Australian economy.

By choosing to dine out, even if it is less frequently, consumers can help to ensure the survival of their favourite restaurants and contribute to the preservation of the industry as a whole.