Vale Ken Karsten

February 20 2023 - 5:00pm
Ken Karsten on his last visit to Kiawarra. Photo: Alex Karsten

The biggest disappointment in Ken Karsten's long and fruitful life was the lack of recognition from the country for his outstanding contribution to the livestock industry as well as his impact of service to the Weethalle district.

