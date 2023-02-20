The extended period with a synoptic weather pattern not favouring rain events is continuing, despite indications the La Nina weather patterns of recent times are only slowly returning to neutral across the Pacific.
As indicated previously, the sea surface temperature (SST) patterns have returned to the neutral range - it is just the atmosphere that is lagging. The 30 day running mean of the Southern Oscillation Index (SOI) is still around +13 or remaining well within the La Nina range (anything over +7 for extended times).
Normally, a weakening La Nina can still influence rainfall in eastern Australia but in recent times, despite an active monsoon in the north, the mechanisms to bring tropical moisture south into the SE states have been lacking.
In addition, the Southern Annular Mode which is favoured to be neutral for the coming months, is currently showing signs of dipping into the negative briefly. During late summer and early autumn, a negative SAM typically suppresses rainfall over south-eastern Australia a little, meaning a continuation of the dependence on thunderstorm rainfall is likely to persist for some weeks.
The recent synoptic patterns in the Australian region have been fairly weak for a while. The high pressure belts to the south of the country have ridged up the NSW coast regularly and inland troughs have only been generating weak and fairly shallow southerly changes. Lack of tropical moisture has prevented more widespread rain events.
While this pattern persists, any significant rain events are unlikely. This pattern could break down temporarily in March with a strong belt of high pressure to the south generating "deeper" easterly winds along the east coast. Such an occurrence could create an opportunity for some moisture from the north finding its way south, increasing rainfall potential.
So, in autumn, March represents the best chance for at least average rainfall in SE and eastern Australia with below average rainfall a little more likely later in autumn. However, even that scenario has a proviso and that is what happens in the Indian Ocean and the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD). It will start to influence our weather in late April and into winter but if it remains slightly negative, it will supress rainfall potential at that time.
Sea surface temps remain above normal around SE Australia as well as around the west and north-west of Australia and parts of the Coral Sea. Warmer waters around Australia could easily keep the IOD neutral as well as resulting in greater evaporation, humidity, cloudiness in adjacent coastal parts of the country. For these reasons accuracy is often lower for long-range forecasts made at this time.
