Lack of tropical moisture prevents more widespread rain

By Don White, Weatherwatch
February 20 2023 - 6:00pm
A continuation of the dependence on thunderstorm rainfall is likely to persist for some weeks. Picture by John D Sirlin, Shutterstock.

The extended period with a synoptic weather pattern not favouring rain events is continuing, despite indications the La Nina weather patterns of recent times are only slowly returning to neutral across the Pacific.

