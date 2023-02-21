The 16-month search for a new home for the Sungold South West Field Days in Victoria has so far failed leaving event organisers with no option but to postpone this year's event.
The new organisers have looked at a number of sites in and around Warrnambool, Vic, but have struggled to secure an agreement, but they have not given up hope of reviving the event next year.
Goulburn Valley-based McPherson Media Group events acquired the field days in November 2021 from dairy processor Saputo, but events manager Jamie Gilbert said it had been a difficult exercise to find a new location.
"Our company is not in this to make money. We're just trying to get this event back up and running but the hurdles we are facing are immense," Mr Gilbert told The Standard.
"The reality is the locations I've got are well outside of Warrnambool now."
Mr Gilbert said the group had been working closely with Warrnambool and Moyne Shire councils to find a suitable location that was as close to the old Allansford site as possible.
The field days - one of Victoria's premier agriculture events - had been running since 1981 and was traditionally held opposite the Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory near Allansford.
Mr Gilbert said ongoing use of the Allansford site was not part of the agreement with Saputo which had plans to repurpose the land.
He said the group had surveyed seven or eight different new locations.
"Some of those weren't suitable and the ones that were, we haven't been able to find an agreement with the management of those locations to be able to hold the event there," he said.
"We think it's in the best interest of the people and farmers of that south-west region to have a local field days down there.
"We'll continue to look for where we can place this event and try and get it back up and running for 2024."
He called on anyone with ideas for locations to host the event to reach out to MMG events.
The cost of running the event on a "blank slate" location came with significant infrastructure costs.
"Given the field days are usually held in February, time has run out, so unfortunately we've had to make the tough decision to postpone the 2023 event while our search for a suitable site continues," he said.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
