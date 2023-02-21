Farm Online
Sungold south-west Victorian field days struggles to find a new home

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated February 22 2023 - 1:40pm, first published 9:00am
The last field days was held in 2020 and the plan was to revive the event in 2023 but organisers have been unable to find a new location.

The 16-month search for a new home for the Sungold South West Field Days in Victoria has so far failed leaving event organisers with no option but to postpone this year's event.

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

