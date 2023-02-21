If you needed proof the farm lifestyle market is still booming, check this out.
At 42 hectares, or just over 103 acres, this little block with views of Mount Macedon in Victoria has just made $2.5 million for its owner.
That's a mighty $24,272 an acre and almost $60,000 per hectare.
The average price for farmland across Victoria is a very strong $15,159/ha.
Although the marketing spiel from agents HPG Estate Agents talks about the opportunity to graze some cattle, this block is all about the lifestyle opportunity which the most recent season of The Block made famous.
Take in a picturesque 1000-metre mountain and still live within 60km of Melbourne's CBD.
This is also a good-sized chunk of dirt for Bolinda, out near the ever-popular Romsey and Lancefield.
It is about 20km from where Nine Network's The Block was filmed last year, celebrating the "tree change" lifestyle of living in the country on their 10 acre blocks.
There's not much in the way of trees on this flat block but there is a substantial four-bedroom home.
Agents described it as a "character-filled four-bedroom home that is filled with natural light and exudes an atmosphere of serenity and peace like you've never seen before".
The home has two expansive living areas, high ceilings, hardwood flooring, two dining areas and top of the line finishes.
It also has a double garage fitted with a workshop and two separate car ports with room for eight cars.
If the new owners want to try a spot of farming it has electric fencing, hay shed, dog kennels, steel cattle yard, two large dams, water tanks, bore water and sectioned paddocks.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
