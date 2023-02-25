Photos of farm dogs of Australia and your favourite names for them

Farmers love their dogs, and have a lot of fun naming them.
We had a flood of suggestions on social media this week on Australia's favourite farm dog names.
Turbo is Eva Webb's furry friend, Lexie is Sharni Blackney's pick, or how about Miss Minnie from Ruth Jensen.
Avalon McGrath offered up some people names for her gang - Phil, Clyde, Ace and Kevin.
Not a subscriber yet? A subscription with us will give you access to all of our mastheads - The Land, Queensland Country Life, Farmonline, Stock & Land, Stock Journal, Farm Weekly and North Queensland Register. Click here to subscribe.
There were quite a few Gunners, Shelbys and Robys.
Lisa Wippell's big mob has the names Maggie, Lexi, Mulga, Toby, Patti, Annie, Delta, Corey and Clyde.
Sarah Blundell has Baloo, Winter and mum Midge.
There was Gyp, Stormy, Jep, Biscuits, Tinkerbell.
Kyle Nicholas-Benny's truck dogs were Ben and Sadie.
Courtney Cleeland offered up Whistlen Dixie and her daughter Whistlen Lenny.
Australia's favourite farm dog names came into focus with National Love Your Pet Day held on Monday.
We suspected farm dog names might be a bit different to the other "most popular" dog names doing the rounds.
And we were right.
Emily had Tradie and Gin, Christine named her pampered pooches Tilly and April.
Tessa, Cassie, Lucy, Grace, Steve.
READ ALSO:
Mandy Straw said her dog Bonnie is a fan of motorbike rides.
Chase's owner says he is a Shitzu Maltese cross who thinks he's a Kelpie.
Gus, Meg, Shylia, Shelby, Beau, Tray, Biddy, Peg, Sophie.
Jess Reynolds went with Covid for her pal - "You will never guess what year she was born."
Willow, Clyde, Red, Ranga, Holly, Hazel, Bandit, Tex, Rusty and Snoopy.
Cassie Scammell is a fan of a US television series - "Rip, yes, he was named after the character from Yellowstone."
Audrey, Reginald, Tiny, Holly and Elvis - our readers have obviously have lots of fun with names.
The most popular names are more elaborate but still short on syllables so they are easy for the dog to hear, especially when expressed at volume.
Thanks for taking part in our call-out - there's no doubting how much your dogs mean to you all.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.