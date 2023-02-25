Farm Online
Home/Rural Life

Photos of farm dogs of Australia and your favourite names for them

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
February 26 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Farmers love their dogs, and have a lot of fun naming them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.