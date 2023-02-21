Farm Online
Billion-dollar rail deal to take trucks off the road

By Jennifer Dudley-Nicholson
Updated February 21 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 3:00pm
Aurizon will add extra train services to transport non-perishable goods usually taken by truck. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS)

One of Australia's largest transport companies plans to take more trucks off roads as part of a $1.8 billion deal to move more goods by rail.

