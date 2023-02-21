Farm Online
T-Ports talks up its impact on grain pricing, local employment

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
February 22 2023 - 8:00am
T-Ports has significant bunker storage both at its ports at Lucky Bay and Wallaroo and upcountry at Kimba and Lock. Photo contributed by T-Ports.

GRAIN port operator T-Ports has said its presence on South Australia's Eyre Peninsula, where it has run its Lucky Bay facility since 2019, has boosted the local economy through both employment creation and competition leading to improved grain prices for growers.

National Grains Industry Reporter

Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.

