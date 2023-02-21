GRAIN port operator T-Ports has said its presence on South Australia's Eyre Peninsula, where it has run its Lucky Bay facility since 2019, has boosted the local economy through both employment creation and competition leading to improved grain prices for growers.
T-Ports business development manager Tim Gurney said the company was proud of what it had achieved since starting business.
He said from T-Ports' first season in 2019 where there were 187 growers using the port the numbers had grown to 450 growers engaged with the company and 50 ocean vessels have been loaded since March 2020.
But it was not just the extra port option Mr Gurney said was a positive impact on the growers, claiming the added competition had seen grain price rises.
"Some growers are suggesting the positive impact of more competition on Eyre Peninsula has led to their grain being worth an additional $30/t," he said.
"Whether or not it is all down to us or not the average wheat price has gone from being one of the cheapest in the country prior to 2019 to better than the quotes offered in other port zones the last couple of seasons.
"We think that even if growers in the area haven't used us they are still better off due to the better prices that competition has brought."
He also said the company had a positive impact on the EP economy.
"We think our investments have been valuable, not many private businesses have put the money up in regional SA that we have and that is flowing on not only in benefits to growers but in direct and secondary employment opportunities."
The port phytosanitary facilities are designed to meet the requirements of a diverse range of importers.
"We know India have their own requirements in regards to grain storage so we're set up to meet them if that's where customers send their grain, we've been able to provide services to exporters sending grain anywhere from the Middle East to the subcontinent to south-east Asia."
The company currently has the two port facilities along with bunkers at Kimba and Lock on the EP.
Mr Gurney said expansion in SA could see standalone bunker facilities created or working in closer with existing upcountry bulk handlers.
There are also plans to look closer at the pulse sector.
"Lentils are such an important part of cropping on both the EP and YP and more pulses are being sent out in bulk, whereas they used to be generally boxed, so the pulse sector is definitely part of our long-term thinking."
He said farmers carting directly to port also played an important part in grain origination.
Overall the company has spent around $220 and has 925,000 tonnes of storage capacity across the bunkers at the ports and upcountry facilities, with 44,500t of port facilities.
Looking forward the company may look at investing in another transhipment vessel but said at present the single unit would still allow them to service customers until its supply chains mature.
T-Ports may also look to expand into mineral exports across Australia should opportunities arise.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
