An ambitious plan to build an organic egg factory in a remote part of north west Victoria has come unstuck.
Positioned like the spokes of a wheel, the newly built chicken sheds are purpose-designed to provide optimum growing conditions for the business.
After being established in 2019, Seasons Ranch Organic is now being sold up by receivers.
It provides a unique opportunity to enter the still profitable organic egg market.
This clever design means the business produces about 70,000 organic and free range eggs daily or an astonishing 25 million eggs each year.
Elders Real Estate has been engaged by the receiver-managers to sell the business, land, fixed assets, plant and equipment as a whole.
The remote location of the farm at Beauchamp, about 25km from Kerang and 60km from Swan Hill, was carefully chosen.
Its isolation and dry weather provides the disease protection which can often strike large free range poultry operations.
The farm's chickens are housed in climate-controlled sheds and have access to more than 12 hectares of range every day.
Renewable power is produced on-site through an extensive array of solar panels.
The farm is established on 132 hectares (326 acres).
Agents say the business has existing contracts to leading industry participants.
Surplus land surrounding premises and an additional site, both with potential for expansion, is up for sale.
Expressions of interest close March 20.
For more information contact the agents Peter Robertson on 0417 636348, Adam Chilcott on 0447 710484.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
