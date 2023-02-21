SOUTH Australian ports business T-Ports is set to load around 800,000 tonnes of grain for export this marketing year and is intent on growing that figure.
The company is confident its model, utilising shallow berth facilities and loading the vessels using a transhipment vessel, will continue to stand up and provide valuable competition in the grain port export space.
Currently, T-Ports is exporting out of its Lucky Bay facility on South Australia's Eyre Peninsula and will open up a facility it has developed at Wallaroo, on the Yorke Peninsula, shortly.
Tim Gurney, T-Ports manager of business development, said the company was confident of expanding further.
"We'll look at both doing more in our existing footprint and also investigate the possibility of building ports where there is a demand from growers and exporters," he said.
Already, Western Australian grain growers have approached T-Ports to embark on discussions on the possibility of the business setting up facilities in the west.
Mr Gurney said the key to the business was being able to provide a competitively priced service.
While to the uninitiated the idea of double handling the grain from the port, onto the transhipment vessel and then onto the export vessel should be more expensive, Mr Gurney said a combination of lower fixed costs and less operational costs allowed the business to compete on price.
"There is the transhipment vessel, but our model requires less labour, no pilots, no need for tugs and no mooring crews, which helps cut down on those maritime costs, which can be very expensive."
He said the business had needed a clear point of difference when taking on an established bulk handler such as Viterra, and the nimble low-cost approach had been critical.
"We are a disruptor to traditional deep water port models and can build our ports for 20 to 30 per cent of the cost and have access to far more locations as we only need four metres of water in order to be able to load Panamax vessels."
"It allows us to weigh up potential new projects where there would either not be enough reliable product, potential logistical constraints or construction timelines that meant you couldn't justify the large investment for a deep water facility."
He said the transhipment vessel, the MV Lucky Eyre, had cost around $30 million.
"It is not a cheap vessel but the cost is dwarfed when you compare it to building jetties needed for deep water ports."
The Lucky Eyre is capable of holding around 3000 tonnes of wheat and can do up to four shipments a day.
"It operates 24 hours a day, meaning we could load 12,000 tonnes a day, weather permitting, which is an important internal target at present.
"This is slightly slower than a deep water port but you do not have the potential delays with tugs, and crews and we've been able to keep FOB (free on board) costs down for our exporter customers."
When Wallaroo is open Mr Gurney said he expected the Lucky Eyre would be split 50-50 between the two facilities.
"It will just depend on our schedules and who is exporting what from where."
He said the company was working with six export customers, ADM Flexigrain, Louis Dreyfus, AWB/Cargill, AGE and Hartree.
"It's important we have these reputable buyers involved so growers are selling the grain to be moved through our facilities."
T-Ports may look to introduce some new exporters, but equally Mr Gurney said they were conscious of looking after their existing customers well.
"We don't want to get to the position where the things we do well are diluted."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.