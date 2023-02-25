Farm Online
Home/Machinery

Digital Agrifood Summit taking place in Wagga Wagga on October 11 and 12

February 26 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Attendees visited the Global Digital Farm at the 2022 event.

The Digital Agrifood Summit will return to Wagga Wagga, NSW, on October 11 and 12.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Machinery

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.