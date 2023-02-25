The Digital Agrifood Summit will return to Wagga Wagga, NSW, on October 11 and 12.
This year's event is themed Paddock to Profit and will examine how Australia's agrifood industry can apply data-driven solutions to increase value and drive sustainability across supply chains.
The Digital Agrifood Summit is a partnership between Food Agility CRC, Charles Sturt University and Charles Sturt's AgriPark.
It features leading Australian and international speakers, presentations of the latest research and innovation projects, an exhibition hall of commercially available technology, a tour of the Global Digital Farm, and a Gala Dinner, which was a crowd favourite in 2022.
Food Agility CEO Richard Norton said the inaugural event in 2022 had a great atmosphere as people connected, learned, and got their boots dirty.
"This year will have the same focus on practical innovation, featuring insights, systems and tools that can make a real difference to the ongoing profitability and sustainability of food production," Mr Norton said.
"It's important that we step out of the capital cities and take the discussion around the future of agriculture and food supply into the regions where our food is grown."
Charles Sturt vice-chancellor Professor Renee Leon PSM said the Wagga Wagga campus, with the Global Digital Farm and AgriPark, was the perfect location for the event.
"We bring together leading scientists, with commercial agtech businesses, to innovate on a real working farm," Professor Leon said.
"We've planted the seeds, now the future of farming and food supply is blooming in Wagga."
Presenters, panellists and tours will be announced over the coming months.
