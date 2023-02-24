Farm Online
Home/Machinery

Three John Deere products recognised in 2023 AE50 Awards

February 25 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Deere's 800R floater can be equipped with air boom, updated dry spinner-spreader and liquid systems.

Three new innovations from John Deere have been lauded in the 2023 AE50 Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Machinery

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.