Three new innovations from John Deere have been lauded in the 2023 AE50 Awards.
John Deere's See & Spray Ultimate technology, 8 series electric variable transmission and 800R floater were among the 50 products recognised by the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers.
Products are selected by international engineering experts for their innovative design in the food and agriculture industry.
John Deere production and precision agriculture marketing manager Joel Dawson said the AE50 Awards recognise the great work being done by the company's staff of engineers to bring incredible products and technology to market for the benefit of our customers.
"No other agricultural company spends more money, time and energy on research and development, than John Deere," Mr Dawson said.
"Our commitment to innovation ensures customers have the absolute best tools and technology possible as they work to feed, fuel, clothe, and develop infrastructure for a growing global population in the most productive and sustainable manner possible."
See & Spray Ultimate was introduced last March and enables targeted spraying of non-residual herbicide on weeds among corn, soybean and cotton plants.
This technology has been shown to reduce non-residual herbicide use by more than two-thirds.
In addition, the dual-product capability of See & Spray Ultimate allows farmers to combat herbicide resistance by using two independent tank mixes in one pass and avoiding antagonism in more advanced mixes.
John Deere's EVT for 8 series tractors was also introduced last March.
The EVT has electric motor generators in place of the hydrostatic motors on an infinitely variable transmission to provide the variable input.
It is the industry's only transmission that enables electric power generation (up to 100 kilowatts).
By using this electricity farmers could power implement fan drives that take the place of implement hydraulic pumps or assist the tractor by powering the implement's axles.
This is similar to proven technology John Deere currently uses on construction equipment.
Agricultural implements with powered axles are already successfully being used in Europe to help push the tractor from behind while working in the field.
The third award John Deere received was for the 800R floater for ag service providers and growers.
It can be equipped with air boom, updated dry spinner-spreader and liquid systems.
Compared to the previous John Deere F4365, the 800R helps operators cover more acres per day with less fatigue and improves serviceability by reducing attachment changeover times.
All three products are on the market in the US however they are not currently available in Australia.
