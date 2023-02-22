RANCHLANDS is an elevated, mostly frost free 2586ha (6391 acre) buffel grass property well suited to backgrounding and fattening.
Estimated to carry about 1000 backgrounders or the equivalent, the well fenced property is divided into 11 paddocks with a laneway system servicing the centrally located set of steel cattle yards.
Water is supplied by 12 dams and a share bore supplying multiple troughs.
Improvements on the freehold property located 15km west of Injune include a four bedroom house and sheds.
Ranchlands is being offered by the Pedersen family, which is also selling Wyseby in the Arcadia valley.
Ranchlands will be auctioned by Resolute Property Group in Roma on March 24.
Contact Grant Veivers, 0429 844 585, or Ben Forrest, 0427 580 000, Resolute Property Group.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.