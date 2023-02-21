A VIDEO showing the Pedersen family's magnificent Arcadia Valley property Wyseby from the air has been released.
Covering 18,500ha (45,713 acres), the Rolleston property has been extensively developed and features 680ha (1680 acres) of cultivation, ideally suited to oats crops.
Centrally located on the Carnarvon Highway 62km south of Rolleston, Wyseby is developed ooline, brigalow and bottle tree scrub country, with alluvial blue gum/box creek flats along three creek systems.
Wyseby is well watered with multiple dams and bores, tanks and troughs with 50mm and 63mm poly lines. The average annual rainfall is about 736mm (29 inches).
The Carnarvon, Charcoal and Bogarella creek systems also include a permanent and semi-permanent holes.
In addition to quality fencing and two sets of cattle yards, there is also an excellent homestead complex that includes three very good quality homes for owners and managers, additional quarters, multiple sheds including a large modern machinery shed and workshop.
Wyseby is being offered by the Pedersen family, which is also selling Ranchlands at Injune.
Expressions of interest on Wyseby close on March 29.
Contact Grant Veivers, 0429 844 585, or Ben Forrest, 0427 580 000, Resolute Property Group.
